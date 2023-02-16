WATERVILLE — Badger Mountain murder suspect Dalton Scott Potter has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, despite objections from Potter and the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The evaluation comes at the request of defense attorney Jesse Collins, who filed a motion Feb. 8 in Douglas County Superior Court that noted Potter’s inability to “participate in conversations with me in any meaningful way.”
Potter, a 27-year-old Wenatchee resident, has mostly declined to answer questions in Superior Court since his arrest last month.
Deputy prosecutor Ethan Morris on Feb. 9 filed a motion counter to Collins’ that in part stated Potter’s “actions were calculated and controlled” and that he was “acutely aware of his surroundings, and conscious of his heinous actions.”
During discussion of the evaluation at a hearing Tuesday, Potter resisted the push for an evaluation and claimed his mental health was fine. He also requested to represent himself in court proceedings.
Collins’ motion was approved Tuesday by Douglas County Court Commissioner Phil Safar.
An expert with Eastern State Hospital will evaluate Potter at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. No date has been set, but it’s expected to occur within 10 days, prosecutor Gordon Edgar said in an email Wednesday.
Potter is accused of killing ex-girlfriend Alyssa Longwell, a 37-year-old Kennewick woman, on Jan. 21 and then shooting at a father and daughter who witnessed the alleged shooting.
Potter was charged Jan. 25 in Superior Court with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He’s being held on $3 million bail.
Safar is currently presiding over the case, after Judge Brian Huber was disqualified by the prosecutor’s office and Court Commissioner Steve Clem, former Douglas County Prosecutor, recused himself due a possible conflict of interest.
Court commissioners can preside over pre-trial issues, including judgment and sentencing, but not trials. An elected judge will hear the case if the matter proceeds to trial.
