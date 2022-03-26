LEAVENWORTH — For the second night in a row, an unidentified person made apparent bomb threats to Leavenworth businesses.
Icicle Brewing Company and Wok About Grill, both located on the popular Front Street, received anonymous threats Friday evening, said Sgt. Rob Huddleston with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Icicle Brewing reported the bomb threat at 7:14 p.m.
Deputies searched the restaurants but did not find any suspicious devices, Huddleston said.
On Thursday, downtown Leavenworth was evacuated and shut down for four hours after similar threats were made to Icicle Brewing, Wok About Grill and nearby Rhein Haus. No suspicious devices were found after a search of the area by bomb-sniffing dogs with Washington State Patrol.
Authorities did not close the downtown following the threats Friday. Huddleston was not on duty Friday evening and did not comment on the difference in response.
Investigators believe both rounds of threats were made by the same suspect.
“We don’t know the mental stability of the person making these threats so we do take them seriously each time,” Huddleston said.
He advised the public to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.