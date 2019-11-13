CASHMERE — Authorities are seeking help identifying suspects involved in a string of vehicle prowls in Cashmere.
There were 14 reports of vehicle prowls in the area of Elberta Avenue, Riverside Drive, Douglas Street, Cottage Avenue, Paton Street, and Norman Avenue, according to RiverCom Dispatch logs.
Two suspects are believed to have been driving a gold or silver older model Pontiac Grand Prix or Saturn SL type vehicle, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 667-6845.