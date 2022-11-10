WENATCHEE — A motion to suppress breathalyzer tests in more than 30 drunken driving cases was denied Tuesday by Chelan County District Court judges.

Defense attorneys John Brangwin and Jeremy Burke presented arguments in a hearing last month in District Court that Draeger breath tests shouldn’t be allowed as evidence because the tests don’t comply with state law.

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties.

