WENATCHEE — A motion to suppress breathalyzer tests in more than 30 drunken driving cases was denied Tuesday by Chelan County District Court judges.
Defense attorneys John Brangwin and Jeremy Burke presented arguments in a hearing last month in District Court that Draeger breath tests shouldn’t be allowed as evidence because the tests don’t comply with state law.
State Toxicologist Dr. Fiona Couper approved the Draeger machine to calculate the mean, or average, of the breath tests by truncating, or shortening, to the fourth decimal place. But state law required results to be rounded at four decimal places, not truncated.
District court judges in Kitsap and King counties ruled earlier this year that prosecutors could not admit Draeger results as evidence. The Kitsap County ruling was appealed and is scheduled to be heard by the state Supreme Court during its winter or spring term.
Chelan County District Court judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott ruled that the difference between the two methods didn’t have a significant effect on the test results.
“The court is at a loss to conceive of how truncating, rather than rounding, could materially affect a test,” wrote judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott in their decision to deny the motion.
Chelan County and city of Wenatchee prosecutors proposed to present testimony to calculate the average at the time breath tests are offered into evidence, which is contrary to claims from Brangwin and Burke that the calculation must be done at the time of the test.
But “Nothing in the RCWs or the WAC requires the means calculation be performed during the test,” the judges wrote.
Brangwin and Burke presented a similar motion to dismiss Draeger tests before Douglas County District Court Judge Eric Biggar. A decision has not been released.
The Washington Administrative Code pertaining to the Draeger instrument was amended this week and now specifies that results will be truncated. With the decision from Fore and Mott, the 32 Chelan County cases will proceed with Draeger results admissible as evidence.
“The record developed in considering this matter has justifiably shaken confidence in managers of the breath test program,” the Chelan County judges wrote.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone