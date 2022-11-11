EAST WENATCHEE — Like its sister motion in Chelan County, an effort to suppress breathalyzer tests in Douglas County District Court was denied Thursday.

Defense attorneys John Brangwin and Jeremy Burke argued that Draeger breath tests shouldn’t be allowed as evidence because the tests don’t comply with state law.



Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

