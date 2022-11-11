EAST WENATCHEE — Like its sister motion in Chelan County, an effort to suppress breathalyzer tests in Douglas County District Court was denied Thursday.
Defense attorneys John Brangwin and Jeremy Burke argued that Draeger breath tests shouldn’t be allowed as evidence because the tests don’t comply with state law.
The Draeger machine was approved by state Toxicologist Dr. Fiona Couper to calculate the mean of breath tests by truncating, or shortening, to the fourth decimal place. But state law required results to be rounded at four decimal places, not truncated.
District court judges in Kitsap and King counties ruled earlier this year that prosecutors could not admit Draeger results as evidence. The Kitsap County ruling was appealed and is scheduled to be heard by the state Supreme Court during its winter or spring term.
Judge Eric Biggar ruled the discrepancy didn’t “prejudice” the defendant.
“The court is mindful that no evidence has been presented which demonstrates any actual prejudice to the defendant when the mean calculation is truncated to four decimal places rather than rounded, and the court can conceive of none,” Biggar wrote in his decision.
Chelan County District Court judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott denied an almost identical motion from Brangwin and Burke on Tuesday.
