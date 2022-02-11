WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police officers this week moved or towed several motorhomes that had been parked for weeks along Ohme Garden Road, but it may only offer temporary results.
“Unfortunately, you know, the hard part for us is we feel like … the problem just bounces around,” Wenatchee police Capt. Brian Chance. One motorhome from Ohme Garden Road wasn’t appropriate for tow and it instead moved along to Technology Center Way.
Olds Station has become a hot spot for motorhomes and RVs parked along the road. A 2021 state Supreme Court ruling, City of Seattle v. Steven Long, effectively prohibits police and city officials from simply towing and impounding a vehicle parked on public property if the vehicle is used as a home.
Locally, the city of Wenatchee has towed vehicles used as homes if they have been the subject of numerous complaints and violate the city’s chronic nuisance code.
Chance said Wenatchee police contact the motorhome or vehicle occupants and offer to connect them to a range of services, like temporary housing or substance abuse treatment, and try to understand the origin and scope of the person’s situation, and attempt to convince them to move along.
The vehicles are towed to a city lot which the owner will have access to without incurring fines as they would at an impound lot, as well as the ability to remove the vehicle.
It takes roughly two weeks from the first contact with a vehicle owner to tow, should police determine one is needed.
But this isn’t always a permanent solution. Chance said two or three motorhomes were towed to the city lot. Others were moved along. He heard they went to Technology Center Way in Olds Station where there are reportedly more motorhomes.
“So it’s kind of one of those things that we feel a little bit like we’re chasing it around,” Chance said. “And that may be another reason why a lot of people have a tendency to get frustrated with us or have the perception, at least, that we’re not doing much about it.”
He added, “Unfortunately in these types of situations it comes down to the reality that we can’t make anybody accept services. All we can do is offer it and encourage them with the reasons why we think it would be helpful to them and try and encourage them to take advantage of those services — because that’s what they’re there for.”
He explained that some people living in these vehicles or motorhomes have underlying issues that make it difficult for them to find stability.
“That’s the part that is a challenge and really takes a lot of time and a lot of effort on the individual’s part to see success,” Chance said.