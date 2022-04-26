WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee men face murder charges in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old David Lomeli Vasquez.
Lomeli was shot in the head about 2:58 p.m. April 18 while driving his 1995 Honda on the 800 block of Methow Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, and Benito Eduardo Licea, 23, were each charged Tuesday in Superior Court with second-degree murder — a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison — and drive-by shooting. Morrow is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Wenatchee police detectives believe a white Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Morrow and occupied by Licea pulled alongside the Honda and then Morrow or Licea fired at Lomeli.
Lomeli, a Wenatchee resident, was legally declared brain dead April 19, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris. Brain death is the irreversible loss of all brain functions. A brain dead patient may be kept alive through life support, but cannot recover brain functions.
Lomeli was initially kept alive, but is no longer on life support, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. It was not immediately clear Tuesday evening when he was taken off life support.
Security footage prior to the shooting appears to show the Mercury park along the driver's side of Lomeli’s vehicle on the 600 block of Okanogan Avenue and then there was an apparent confrontation, the affidavit said.
The Mercury next parked in front of Lomeli’s car. Footage then appears to show Lomeli driving away, only to be followed by the Mercury at 2:56 p.m. — two minutes before the shooting, the affidavit said. A subsequent video appears to show the Mercury pulling alongside the Honda on the 800 block of Methow Street immediately before the shooting.
Both vehicles were out of video frame when the shooting occurred, according to Reinfeld.
Morrow and Licea were arrested shortly after the shooting when the Mercury crashed in East Wenatchee, the affidavit said. Morrow was arrested after entering the Columbia River and Licea was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and stole a bicycle.
For alleged crimes committed after the shooting, Morrow is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and Licea is charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Police later found a .22LR handgun on the floor of the driver’s side of the Mercury. A bullet fragment retrieved from Lomeli appeared to be from a small caliber gun, “such as a .22LR,” the affidavit said.
Detectives believe that before the shooting Lomeli threatened his ex-girlfriend — Morrow’s current girlfriend — with a gun and sent inappropriate messages about her to Morrow and another man, the affidavit said.
Officers responding to the shooting found Lomeli had a gun in his hand that matched the description the ex-girlfriend gave police, the affidavit said. She told police she did tell Morrow or Licea that she was threatened by Lomeli.
Morrow and Licea are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.