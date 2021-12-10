WENATCHEE — A suspected drug dealer was arrested Thursday allegedly in possession of almost 1,600 pills of the dangerous opioid fentanyl.
Justin Michael Embry, 39, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Wenatchee police stopped a car Embry was riding in after receiving a tip about 7:30 p.m. that he was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Embry, a Wenatchee resident, told Officer Andrew Sund there were 2,000 fentanyl pills in his backpack, the affidavit said. After obtaining a search warrant, police counted 1,586 fentanyl pills along with 19 grams of heroin.
“That is a significant amount and it definitely indicates that this person is either a dealer or a distributor in some form or fashion,” said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn on Friday.
Hahn said the price of fentanyl can vary by dealer, but generally cost $10 to $30 per pill. That gives fentanyl seized Thursday an estimated value of $15,860 to $47,580.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with about 100 times the potency of morphine and 50 times the potency of heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Between April 2020 and April 2021, there were 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., up 28.5% from the same period the year before, the CDC said in November. Opioid overdose accounted for 75% of the deaths.
Data in Washington state was incomplete, but CDC data predicts overdose deaths rose 35% from April 2020 to April 2021.
More locally, Hahn said fentanyl use is a growing concern.
“The indications that I’m getting are that it’s becoming more of a problem,” Hahn said, speaking on behalf of officers assigned to drug enforcement. “They’re seeing a lot less heroin in the (Wenatchee Valley) and a lot more fentanyl.”
He added many overdoses in the past were due to heroin use but are now more often caused by heroin laced with fentanyl.
Embry is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance at 4 p.m. Friday in Superior Court.
