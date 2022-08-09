Purchase Access

SPOKANE — A 35-year-old Nespelem, Washington, man already convicted of at least one violent felony will spend more than two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges connected with a multicounty crime spree on June 1, 2020.

John Edward McGinnis was sentenced to 22 years in federal custody Tuesday morning for crimes that included holding four people, including his mother and nephews, at gunpoint, and erratically firing the gun before leading Spokane police on a chase that ended in Liberty Park.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

