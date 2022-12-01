WENATCHEE — A 74-year-old Chelan man charged earlier this year with child rape and other sex offenses has pleaded not guilty to additional charges related to new alleged victims. Chelan County prosecutors have charged him with 11 crimes connected to three children.

Wesley Allen Cheney Sr. is accused of molesting a child on or between 2005 and 2007 when the child was 4 to 6 years old and molesting another child in 2014 when the child was 10 years old, according to charging information filed Nov. 22 in Chelan County Superior Court.



