WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors filed nine charges against a Bible study leader accused of sexually assaulting two men at his home.
Michael Edward Wilson was charged Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree rape, two counts of attempted second-degree rape, indecent liberties, third-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, first-degree voyeurism and second-degree assault with sexual motivation.
A 22-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020 and 2021 and a 24-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged victims told detectives they knew Wilson through a Bible study group led at his home in Sunnyslope.
Wilson is a former academic counselor with Wenatchee High School and co-hosts a podcast called “Gripping Reality” with an upstate New York-based Christian counselor. A Spotify description says the podcast discusses “issues pertaining to emotional well being, hope, spirituality in current life dealings.”
Wilson is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
