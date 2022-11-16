WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors filed nine charges against a Bible study leader accused of sexually assaulting two men at his home.

Michael Edward Wilson was charged Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree rape, two counts of attempted second-degree rape, indecent liberties, third-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, first-degree voyeurism and second-degree assault with sexual motivation.



