EAST WENATCHEE — A Rock Island man with previous felony convictions is charged with nine felonies after he allegedly handled pistols in a store.
Casey Charles McKinstry, 31, was seen by an off-duty police officer handling firearms at Sportsman's Warehouse in East Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The officer, Josh Virnig with the Columbia River Drug Task Force, wrote in the affidavit that he recognized McKinstry and knew he had felony convictions.
Virnig noted he was concerned a woman who accompanied McKinstry might’ve planned to purchase a gun for McKinstry.
Store security footage appeared to show McKinstry handle nine separate pistols at a store counter, the affidavit said.
McKinstry was charged Thursday with nine counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s set to be arraigned later this month.
Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, though individual sentences vary by each defendant’s previous criminal history.
The statute forbids those with prior felony convictions from knowingly owning, possessing or controlling a firearm.
