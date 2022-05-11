Andrew Francis Morrow arrested
Officers walk Andrew Francis Morrow to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead on April 18. They chased him into the Columbia River where he was captured.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee men charged in connection to the death of David Lomeli-Vasquez pleaded not guilty this week to murder charges.

Andrew Francis Morrow is suspected of killing 21-year-old Lomeli in a drive-by shooting April 18 on Methow Street in Wenatchee.

On Wednesday, Morrow, 25, pleaded not guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $2 million bail.

Detectives believe Morrow drove a Mercury Grand Marquis past a 1995 Honda Accord driven by Lomeli and opened fire with a .22LR handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit. Morrow was allegedly accompanied in the car by 23-year-old Benito Eduardo Licea.

Licea pleaded not guilty on Monday to second-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He’s being held on $1 million bail.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

