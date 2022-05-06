Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — Law enforcement officers from Chelan and Douglas counties were recognized Wednesday for work performed in 2021.

The first annual Regional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony was hosted at Eastmont High School and emceed by Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.

“This is important for many reasons, but the most might be what it symbolizes in our valley,” Reinfeld said of the awards. “Over the last two years there have been many changes in society and law that have led to changes in how law enforcement agencies conduct their work.”

The five law enforcement agencies based in the Wenatchee Valley began hosting joint training in 2020 — one of the first times officers trained officers in outside agencies. Represented at the ceremony were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The Washington State Patrol, which has a detachment of troopers in Wenatchee, did not participate in the ceremony.

A similar awards ceremony was hosted by the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club for 27 years, but stopped in 2020 due to COVID-19, Reinfeld said, though the group continues to present awards. The luncheon is expected to resume later this year. 

Thirteen commissioned officers and employees received officer or employee “Of the Year” awards. Other officers were recognized for work and emergency responses.

DSC_0160.jpg

Douglas County detective Ramon Bravo with Sheriff Kevin Morris

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy of the year: Det. Ramon Bravo

Employee of the year: Management Informations System Administrator Manny Ramirez

Lifesaving Awards

Tourniquet application: Deputy Marc Lemons

CPR: Deputy Keldon Jardine

Gunshot wound: Undersheriff Tyler Caille and Sgt. Brandon Long

Talking suicidal person off bridge: Deputy Ruby Ramirez

Response to major vehicle collision: Detectives Taylor Melton and Nick English, corporals Thomas Williams and Dean Schlaman, deputies Nick Faulconer and Samuel Tonseth, and East Wenatchee police Sgt. Karsten Garcia. 

DSC_0171.jpg

Wenatchee police officer Ron Wilson with Chief Steve Crown.

Wenatchee Police Department

Officer of the year: Cpl. Ron Wilson

Volunteer of the year: Thomas Riehle

Professional staff of the year: Records specialist Kelly Weatherman

Lifesaving Awards:

Pulling man from vehicle entering Columbia River: Officers Scott Moen and Thomas Foster

Stroke recognition: Officer Brian Hewitt

DSC_0173.jpg

East Wenatchee police officer Leeon Leyde with Chief Rick Johnson.

East Wenatchee Police Department

Employee of the year: Officer Leeon Leyde

Lifesaving awards:

Overdose resuscitations: Sgt. Karsten Garcia; Sgt. Carl Mohns; Officer Joshua Caballero (twice); Officer Bill Lane; and Det. Josh Virnig

Tourniquet to gunshot victim: Sgt. Carl Mohns, officers Ivy Jacobsen and Joshua Caballero

CPR: Officer Isaac Cooper

DSC_0177.jpg

Chelan County deputy Aaron Seabright with Sheriff Brian Burnett.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy of the year: Deputy Aaron Seabright

Support staff of the year: Evidence custodian Harold Marshall

Volunteer of the year: Search and rescue volunteer Derek Knudsen

Beyond the Badge Award: Deputy Lucas McComas

IMPACT Award: Diane Ritter

Lifesaving awards:

Saving a missing person: Deputy Michael Morrison

DSC_0163.jpg

Chelan County Regional Justice Center deputy Jacob Lewis and K-9 Kait with Director Chris Sharp.

Chelan County Regional Justice Center

Deputy of the year: Deputy Jacob Lewis

Support Staff of the year: Sara Eggers

Lifesaving Awards:

Tourniquet to suicidal inmate: Deputy Jason Nieman

Medal of Distinction

Officer Miguel Ruiz, Wenatchee Police Department, for his response on Feb. 11 after a vehicle crashed into a Wenatchee barbershop, killing two.

Award of Meritorious Service

Capt. Brian Chance, Wenatchee Police Department

Certificates of Commendation

Det. Ramon Bravo, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Tye Sheats, East Wenatchee Police Department

Records specialist Shellie Collette, Wenatchee Police Department

Officers Corey Fuller and Jared Shepard, Wenatchee Police Department

Officer Albert Gonzalez, Wenatchee Police Department

Officer Michael Ballard, Wenatchee Police Department



