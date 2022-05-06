EAST WENATCHEE — Law enforcement officers from Chelan and Douglas counties were recognized Wednesday for work performed in 2021.
The first annual Regional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony was hosted at Eastmont High School and emceed by Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
“This is important for many reasons, but the most might be what it symbolizes in our valley,” Reinfeld said of the awards. “Over the last two years there have been many changes in society and law that have led to changes in how law enforcement agencies conduct their work.”
The five law enforcement agencies based in the Wenatchee Valley began hosting joint training in 2020 — one of the first times officers trained officers in outside agencies. Represented at the ceremony were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The Washington State Patrol, which has a detachment of troopers in Wenatchee, did not participate in the ceremony.
A similar awards ceremony was hosted by the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club for 27 years, but stopped in 2020 due to COVID-19, Reinfeld said, though the group continues to present awards. The luncheon is expected to resume later this year.
Thirteen commissioned officers and employees received officer or employee “Of the Year” awards. Other officers were recognized for work and emergency responses.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy of the year: Det. Ramon Bravo
Employee of the year: Management Informations System Administrator Manny Ramirez
Lifesaving Awards
Tourniquet application: Deputy Marc Lemons
CPR: Deputy Keldon Jardine
Gunshot wound: Undersheriff Tyler Caille and Sgt. Brandon Long
Talking suicidal person off bridge: Deputy Ruby Ramirez
Response to major vehicle collision: Detectives Taylor Melton and Nick English, corporals Thomas Williams and Dean Schlaman, deputies Nick Faulconer and Samuel Tonseth, and East Wenatchee police Sgt. Karsten Garcia.
Wenatchee Police Department
Officer of the year: Cpl. Ron Wilson
Volunteer of the year: Thomas Riehle
Professional staff of the year: Records specialist Kelly Weatherman
Lifesaving Awards:
Pulling man from vehicle entering Columbia River: Officers Scott Moen and Thomas Foster
Stroke recognition: Officer Brian Hewitt
East Wenatchee Police Department
Employee of the year: Officer Leeon Leyde
Lifesaving awards:
Overdose resuscitations: Sgt. Karsten Garcia; Sgt. Carl Mohns; Officer Joshua Caballero (twice); Officer Bill Lane; and Det. Josh Virnig
Tourniquet to gunshot victim: Sgt. Carl Mohns, officers Ivy Jacobsen and Joshua Caballero
CPR: Officer Isaac Cooper
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy of the year: Deputy Aaron Seabright
Support staff of the year: Evidence custodian Harold Marshall
Volunteer of the year: Search and rescue volunteer Derek Knudsen
Beyond the Badge Award: Deputy Lucas McComas
IMPACT Award: Diane Ritter
Lifesaving awards:
Saving a missing person: Deputy Michael Morrison
Chelan County Regional Justice Center
Deputy of the year: Deputy Jacob Lewis
Support Staff of the year: Sara Eggers
Lifesaving Awards:
Tourniquet to suicidal inmate: Deputy Jason Nieman
Medal of Distinction
Officer Miguel Ruiz, Wenatchee Police Department, for his response on Feb. 11 after a vehicle crashed into a Wenatchee barbershop, killing two.
Award of Meritorious Service
Capt. Brian Chance, Wenatchee Police Department
Certificates of Commendation
Det. Ramon Bravo, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Tye Sheats, East Wenatchee Police Department
Records specialist Shellie Collette, Wenatchee Police Department
Officers Corey Fuller and Jared Shepard, Wenatchee Police Department
Officer Albert Gonzalez, Wenatchee Police Department
Officer Michael Ballard, Wenatchee Police Department