WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police officers involved in the May 7 death of Alexander J. White were cleared to return to duty after an administrative investigation found they didn’t violate department policies during the shooting.
“After analysis and review, we were comfortable returning these guys to work,” said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld on Tuesday.
White, 36, was killed when police responded to the Living Hope Community Church on Chelan Avenue after reports that White was firing a gun into the church.
Three officers discharged their weapons in the shooting: Corey Fuller, Aly Mustain and Brian Hewitt.
All were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, with Fuller and Mustain returning to duty about 3.5 weeks after the shooting, according to Reinfeld. Hewitt remains on leave while recovering from an injury sustained during the shooting.
The department’s review is separate from the ongoing investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which will forward its findings to Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby. Sealby will determine whether to file charges against the officers.
Department investigators reviewed footage from body cameras worn by the officers and written statements provided by the officers to “build a picture and do an analysis of their actions against policy,” Reinfeld said.
Investigators reviewed about 40 policies and weighed each officer’s compliance with those policies. I guess one of the biggest questions is: did (White) present a lethal threat to generate a lethal response?” Reinfeld said. Another consideration is whether officers attempted to deescalate the situation.
He noted the officers would not be returned to duty, “If we had concerns about policy or had overt concerns about some sort of criminal act,” or if investigators were unable to determine whether there were policy violations. They were also required to speak with a psychologist before returning to work.
An administrative investigation will also be conducted into the June 4 shooting death of Zachary C. Rutherford on Western Avenue.
“When we reach a point where we are ready to conduct those administrative investigations we will do so,” Reinfeld said. He noted there is video footage from multiple body cameras and multiple patrol car dash cameras, and he expects the officers to provide written statements.
“The statement gives a picture of what the officer thought they were seeing and what they felt and the video of course gives us whatever we can in the actions of the other officers,” Reinfeld said.
As in the shooting of White, the special investigation is conducting a criminal investigation and will forward findings to Sealby.