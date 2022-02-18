OKANOGAN — Starting within the next year, Douglas County inmates will no longer be held at the Okanogan County Jail.
Okanogan County commissioners announced Thursday they’re terminating a contract with Douglas County after a two-month dispute with their counterparts in Waterville.
A combination of “COVID-19-related mitigation measures, staff and inmate health, an aging and inadequate facility, and a critical shortage of staff, have caused significant operational concerns, as well as a reduced ability to provide adequate facilities in support of Okanogan County public safety efforts,” a news release from Okanogan County said.
The agreement remains in effect for up to one year to allow Douglas County to find an alternative jail. Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said Douglas County is considering a contract with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee.
“I expect that we’ll make a decision next week,” Straub said.
This new contract is meant to resolve the immediate booking problem the county is facing as well as serve as Douglas County’s replacement now that Okanogan County has chosen to terminate the contract, Straub said.
Straub also said he would like to begin having discussions with the other commissioners about creating their own regional jail.
“I don’t want to get 10 years down the road and not have control over our expenses and control over our ability to house those that we have a responsibility to house,” he said.
The Chelan County jail has a 267-person capacity, but like the Okanogan County Jail, has reduced its inmate population during COVID. It housed about 93 inmates Friday.
“We didn’t necessarily anticipate that Okanogan County was going to exercise their option to withdraw,” Straub said. “But given the nature of the issues they’re dealing with, I certainly understand.
The contract has been under contention since at least December when Douglas County commissioners began voicing frustrations with jail bookings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jail accepted fewer Douglas County prisoners, but the amount paid by Douglas County did not change.
Okanogan County officials are also concerned about the aging facility.
The Okanogan County Jail was built in 1984 and designed to house 67 inmates. After several expansions, it now has a capacity of 193. Daily inmate population fluctuates and on Friday there were 85.
The agreement has been in place since 2013; it was renewed in 2018 and extended to Dec. 31, 2032. The agreement dedicated 40 beds per day to Douglas County, or 1,200 a month. The jail is also required to host daily virtual court appearances and transport inmates to the Wenatchee area multiple times a week.
The county paid at least $73,463 each month in 2021 to the Okanogan County Jail at $61.22 per individual bed per day, according to Douglas County documents.
But the number of beds the county had access to dropped significantly last year. Douglas County used an average of 1,170 bed days per month in 2019 and 2020, but only 916 in 2021.