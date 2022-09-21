OKANOGAN — A Rock Island man who cited unsafe COVID-19 conditions during his 2021 escape from the Okanogan County Jail has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Christian Edward White, 54, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court to second-degree escape. Judge Robert Grim sentenced him to 60 months in prison, said White’s attorney Michael Prince. White was also sentenced to 24 months in prison on an unrelated charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
This was White’s fourth conviction since he was booked into the jail following an arrest in late 2020 for fleeing East Wenatchee police officers.
White and co-defendant Kristofer Lee Wittman escaped the jail through ventilation ductwork on Jan. 5, 2021. Wittman attempted to escape through the same area 10 days earlier.
Jail staff recovered a note from White that “essentially states he escaped the jail because he was in fear for his life due to COVID-19 and the jail was not doing enough to protect the inmates from it,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Reached for comment shortly after the escape, Okanogan Community Public Health Director Laurie Jones said, “I feel the jail has done the best job they could given the conditions.”
White was re-arrested Jan. 12, 2021, in Portland with then-64-year-old Cashmere resident Teresa Lancaster, whom White described in a note found Jan. 6 at a hotel in Wenatchee as an unwitting accomplice to his escape, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Wittman, 28 at the time, was arrested Jan. 13, 2021, near the Yo Yo Boat Launch south of the Rock Island Dam in Chelan County.
Lancaster’s case concluded first. She pleaded guilty in March 2021 to second-degree rendering criminal assistance and criminal conspiracy to second-degree escape. She was sentenced to 51 days time served.
Wittman pleaded guilty the following month to second-degree escape and was sentenced to 43 months in prison.
White’s incarceration at the jail was more complicated than that of his co-defendants.
For the initial matter that landed him in jail, a Douglas County jury found him guilty of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and hit and run — unattended — in July 2021. Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to 29 months in prison.
He escaped the jail in January 2021 and was sentenced last week to 60 months in prison.
After he was returned to the jail following his escape, White was charged in Douglas County Superior in March 2021 with violating a domestic violence no-contact order by using a jail phone to call a woman the court had ordered him not contact. A jury found him guilty in September 2021 and Huber sentenced him to five years in prison.
In January 2022, White was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and was sentenced last week to 24 months in prison.
In total, White was sentenced in four separate cases, all of which will be served concurrent to each other.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone