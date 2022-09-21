OKANOGAN — A Rock Island man who cited unsafe COVID-19 conditions during his 2021 escape from the Okanogan County Jail has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Christian Edward White, 54, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court to second-degree escape. Judge Robert Grim sentenced him to 60 months in prison, said White’s attorney Michael Prince. White was also sentenced to 24 months in prison on an unrelated charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.



Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

