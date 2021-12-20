Purchase Access

Updated, 2:45 p.m. Monday

EAST WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old Orondo resident was killed and two others were hospitalized Monday in a collision near Lincoln Rock State Park.

A 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on Highway 2/97 when the vehicle lost control about 9:40 a.m. due to snowy road conditions and entered the eastbound lane, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The Honda was struck in the rear by a 2009 Ford Escape.

Honda passenger Servando Martinez Tiburcio was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, 39-year-old Carmelo Chavez Tolentino of Orondo, was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the release said.

The driver of the Ford, Thad Duvall, 68 of East Wenatchee, was also transported to CWH. Duvall is the Douglas County Auditor.

The conditions of Chavez and Duvall were not immediately available. Tiburcio, Chavez and Duvall wore seatbelts, the release said.

Chavez was cited with speeds too fast for conditions and driving without a valid license.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

