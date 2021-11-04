WENATCHEE — The 64-year-old owner of a group of dogs that attacked a jogger will spend 20 days in jail and pay an undetermined amount of restitution.
Timothy Dale Houston’s four dogs badly injured a woman Jan. 23, 2020 as she ran through No. 2 Canyon, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County District Court.
He pleaded guilty in June 2021 to four counts of owning a dangerous dog, a gross misdemeanor. On Tuesday, Judge Kyle Mott sentenced Houston to 20 days in jail and two years of probation.
The woman suffered severe bite wounds and cuts that required at least 60 stitches, the affidavit said. Hospital costs totaled nearly $53,0000. Prosecutors are recommending Houston be ordered to pay the victim $1,984 and Confluence Health $51,013, according to a restitution report.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in District Court.
