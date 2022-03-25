LEAVENWORTH — Authorities closed part of Leavenworth for four hours Thursday after bomb threats were made to three downtown restaurants.
The threats were reported at 4:46 p.m., 6:24 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to RiverCom Dispatch logs.
Two bomb-sniffing dogs and their handlers from the Washington State Patrol in Marysville searched the downtown core and did not find any bombs or suspicious devices, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The area was declared safe about 9 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, investigators had not identified a suspect.
The public was advised to shelter in place or avoid the downtown from Division Street to 8th Street, and Front Street to Highway 2.
This was the second time in 15 months that downtown Leavenworth was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
