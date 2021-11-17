EAST WENATCHEE — A Douglas County deputy's vehicle collided with a small SUV while responding to an emergency call Wednesday morning.
Steve Groseclose, 54, was northbound on Highway 28 in a 2016 Ford Explorer with emergency lights and siren activated when his SUV drove through a red light at the intersection of Eastmont Avenue and collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The Equinox entered the intersection with a green light when it was struck in the passenger side by the Explorer at about 10:15 a.m.
Groseclose, chief criminal deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, reported minor injuries as did the driver of the Equinox, Matthew Michelsen, 35, of East Wenatchee, the news release said. Neither were hospitalized.
Groseclose was responding to a weapons violation in Bridgeport, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
