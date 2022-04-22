EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died April 17 after being struck by a vehicle Highway 28 outside East Wenatchee as 34-year-old Antonio Valenzuela.
Douglas County Deputy Coroner Tanner Bateman said he confirmed Valenzuela’s identity on Thursday. Valenzuela's home town was not immediately available.
Investigators with the Washington State Patrol believe Valenzuela was struck by an eastbound BMW driven by Thomas Alan O’Connell of Leavenworth, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
It’s not yet whether Valenzuela was walking in the roadway or along the shoulder.
O’Connell was stopped by law enforcement nine miles north at the intersection of NW Cascade Avenue and Highway 2, the affidavit said.
Broken pieces of a BMW were found at the scene where Valenzuela was found near South Tyee Avenue and O’Connell’s BMW appeared to have significant damage to the bumper, hood and windshield, the affidavit said.
O’Connell was arrested on suspicion of fatal hit and run. He was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after posting a $50,000 bond.
