CHESAW — Two Okanogan County residents were found dead Wednesday a few miles from the Canadian border. An unidentified man was twice seen running from authorities searching for the couple.
The bodies of David Covey, 80, and wife Geralyn Covey, 66, were discovered by Okanogan County deputies on the Coveys’ property in Chewsaw, a small community in the county’s northeast corner, according to a news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The manners of death have not been determined, said Sheriff Tony Hawley in an email. However, these are believed to be homicides and “there is evidence this is a criminal investigation.”
The Coveys were last seen alive Sunday and reported missing Tuesday. During a search, a male “person of interest” was seen running from deputies, the news release said. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7200.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.