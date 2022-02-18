Purchase Access

CHESAW — Two Okanogan County residents were found dead Wednesday a few miles from the Canadian border. An unidentified man was twice seen running from authorities searching for the couple.

The bodies of David Covey, 80, and wife Geralyn Covey, 66, were discovered by Okanogan County deputies on the Coveys’ property in Chewsaw, a small community in the county’s northeast corner, according to a news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

The manners of death have not been determined, said Sheriff Tony Hawley in an email. However, these are believed to be homicides and “there is evidence this is a criminal investigation.”

The Coveys were last seen alive Sunday and reported missing Tuesday. During a search, a male “person of interest” was seen running from deputies, the news release said. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7200.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

