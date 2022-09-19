PESHASTIN — A Peshastin man is charged with possession of child pornography after federal agents traced downloads from a community on the dark web.
Kenneth Albert Dykes, 43, of Peshastin was charged Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He was arrested Friday evening.
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations in May 2020 learned of an internet user in Peshastin linked to an online community of people who send and receive child pornography through an anonymous Tor network, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. Tor software can conceal a user’s location from most surveillance and allows access to encrypted content not found through conventional searches.
Authorities served a warrant June 17 to search Dykes’ home and interviewed him the following day. Dykes denied intentionally downloading or viewing inappropriate images of minors, but told detectives he used the Tor network, the affidavit said.
Hard drives seized during the search allegedly contained approximately 2,187 images of child abuse.
The now-defunct website Dykes allegedly accessed distributed child pornography from June 2016 to June 2019 and had more than 820,000 members and more than 81,000 posts, the affidavit said.
Dykes was expected to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Superior Court. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
