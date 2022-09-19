PESHASTIN — A Peshastin man is charged with possession of child pornography after federal agents traced downloads from a community on the dark web.

Kenneth Albert Dykes, 43, of Peshastin was charged Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



