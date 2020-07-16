WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree assault Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to slice his roommate's finger with pruning shears.
A 23-year-old Wenatchee woman reported to police that her roommate, Sergio Rivas-Alvarado, came into her room while she was asleep and placed pruning shears on her finger. Rivas-Alvarado then told her he was going to “cut if off,” said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
The woman left and called the police, telling them she believed Rivas-Alvarado was at a friend's house on the 400 block of South Chelan Avenue, he said. Officers showed up to the residence at about 1 p.m.
Rivas-Alvarado refused to come outside and barricaded himself indoors for nearly two hours, he said. Every available officer responded to the standoff, about six units.
Officers held a perimeter, set up a contact team and had an officer call into the residence asking Rivas-Alvarado to come out, he said. Police called in the Chelan County Regional SWAT team, a group trained to aid officers in high-risk situations.
Rivas-Alvarado surrendered to police without incident at 2:41 p.m., Hahn said.
He was booked him into the Chelan County Regional Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.