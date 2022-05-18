Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of distributing nude photographs of a juvenile girl at Eastmont Junior High School.

East Wenatchee police officers allege Amanda Sue Austin and a juvenile relative went to the junior high on March 21 and distributed sexually explicit photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court.

School surveillance footage appears to show the woman and relative entering the school with a stack of papers about 2:10 p.m. where Austin was seen “purposely dropping the papers in the hallway,” the affidavit said.

School officials told investigators they recovered a total of seven printouts containing multiple nude photographs of a juvenile.  

Austin, a Chelan resident, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She made a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance.

Second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct is a Class B felony that carries a standard minimum sentence of 6-12 months in jail for a person with no prior felony convictions. Austin does not appear to have previous felony convictions.



Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

