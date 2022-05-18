EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of distributing nude photographs of a juvenile girl at Eastmont Junior High School.
East Wenatchee police officers allege Amanda Sue Austin and a juvenile relative went to the junior high on March 21 and distributed sexually explicit photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
School surveillance footage appears to show the woman and relative entering the school with a stack of papers about 2:10 p.m. where Austin was seen “purposely dropping the papers in the hallway,” the affidavit said.
School officials told investigators they recovered a total of seven printouts containing multiple nude photographs of a juvenile.
Austin, a Chelan resident, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She made a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance.
Second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct is a Class B felony that carries a standard minimum sentence of 6-12 months in jail for a person with no prior felony convictions. Austin does not appear to have previous felony convictions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.