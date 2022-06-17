WENATCHEE — How did detectives nab the man they believe made a bomb threat to the Chelan County Courthouse? They looked up the phone number.
Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee is suspected of staging a hoax to avoid a court hearing and arrest on an outstanding warrant, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The campus was evacuated about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, court hearings were canceled — including Fulcher's — and about 80 inmates were transferred from the jail to an alternate location, the affidavit said. Bomb technicians from the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and no explosives were found in a search of the campus.
Fulcher was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Superior Court on a charge of third-degree assault. In this matter, he’s accused of assaulting a nurse at Central Washington Hospital. There was also a warrant for his arrest after he failed to report to his parole officer Tuesday.
About 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, an employee in the Superior Court Clerk’s office answered a phone call and, according to the affidavit, “a male’s voice stated something to the effect of, ‘This is a bomb threat, there is a bomb in the building.’”
Police tracked the phone number associated with the threat to an apartment on Okanogan Avenue in Wenatchee. The apartment tenant told police Fulcher came to her home and woke her from a nap to borrow her phone because his was broken, the affidavit said. She reported he spoke quietly on the phone for a few moments and then left.
East Wenatchee police were sent to Fulcher’s last known address on North Aurora Avenue in East Wenatchee.
Fulcher was located at the address and reportedly suffered injuries after he jumped from the second floor of an apartment in an alleged attempt to flee police, the affidavit said. He was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was interviewed by detectives.
Fulcher denied making the threat and told police that a male friend at the Okanogan Avenue home suggested Fulcher make a bomb threat to avoid going to court, the affidavit said. But Fulcher claimed it was the male friend who dialed the courthouse in exchange for drugs.
Police also interviewed Fulcher’s girlfriend. The couple offered police differing reports: Fulcher said they went to the Okanogan Avenue home where he used a woman’s phone to call his father, while his girlfriend said they never went to the Okanogan Avenue home, the affidavit said.
Fulcher was arrested on suspicion of threats to bomb, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000 bail.