WENATCHEE — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly set fire to lawn furniture inside Target in Wenatchee.
Police and firefighters were called to the store about 7 p.m. Sunday after an unidentified person lit cushions on fire in Target’s outdoor section, said Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department.
The fire was contained to the furniture, but the fire caused a “significant amount” of smoke in the store, Hahn said.
The suspect, a male, told an employee of the fire as he was exiting the store. He was last seen headed east on a white bicycle, Hahn said. Investigators believe the man may have used the fire as a distraction to steal store items.
The fire is of particular concern to law enforcement because of the about 70 people were in the store at the time, including customers and employees, Hahn said.
The suspect is under investigation for first-degree arson, Hahn said. Anyone with information related to the fire can call Det. Caleb Aumell at (509) 888-4255.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.