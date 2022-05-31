Target arson.jpg

Investigators believe this person set fire to lawn furniture Sunday evening inside Target in Wenatchee.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Police Department

WENATCHEE — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly set fire to lawn furniture inside Target in Wenatchee.

Police and firefighters were called to the store about 7 p.m. Sunday after an unidentified person lit cushions on fire in Target’s outdoor section, said Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department.

The fire was contained to the furniture, but the fire caused a “significant amount” of smoke in the store, Hahn said.

The suspect, a male, told an employee of the fire as he was exiting the store. He was last seen headed east on a white bicycle, Hahn said. Investigators believe the man may have used the fire as a distraction to steal store items.

The fire is of particular concern to law enforcement because of the about 70 people were in the store at the time, including customers and employees, Hahn said.

The suspect is under investigation for first-degree arson, Hahn said. Anyone with information related to the fire can call Det. Caleb Aumell at (509) 888-4255.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

