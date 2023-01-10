20220924_104953.jpg (copy)
Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was shot to death Sept. 23 outside Cashmere Valley Bank in Cashmere.

 World photo/Pete O'Cain

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a 24-year-old man suspected in a September homicide in Cashmere.

Jesus Torres-Lucatero is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder in the death of Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, a 22-year-old Cashmere resident. But prosecutors now believe Torres-Lucatero acted in defense of his younger brother and was legally justified to use deadly force.





