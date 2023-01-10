WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a 24-year-old man suspected in a September homicide in Cashmere.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder in the death of Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, a 22-year-old Cashmere resident. But prosecutors now believe Torres-Lucatero acted in defense of his younger brother and was legally justified to use deadly force.
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas on Monday filed the motion to dismiss the charge against Torres-Lucatero. The matter will be heard Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court by Judge Robert Jourdan.
“...the State believes that prosecution of this case is no longer in the interests of justice because the evidence shows that Jesus [Torres-Lucatero] was legally justified in using deadly force against” Urbina-Sotelo, Valaas wrote in the motion.
Under state law, homicide is justified in the defense of another when there is a reasonable belief that the person killed intended to cause someone great personal injury.
Courts apply subjective and objective tests when assessing a self-defense claim.
“The subjective test places the court in the defendant’s shoes including all information the defendant knew when the act occurred,” Valaas wrote, “while the objective test assesses what a reasonable person would have done if placed in the defendant’s situation.”
Investigators believe Torres-Lucatero killed Urbina-Sotelo to stop him from beating his brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, with a baseball bat during a late-night brawl Sept. 23 in the parking lot of Cashmere Valley Bank on Aplets Way, according to the motion.
The fight began after several confrontations between the parties earlier the same day. Authorities have not said whether they were gang-related. Around 11 p.m., Urbina-Sotelo reportedly followed a car driven by 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero to the bank. Two more cars followed.
Urbina-Sotelo on foot approached the vehicle driven by Guillermo Torres-Lucatero and then began to strike him with the bat, the motion said. Within five seconds of the assault, Jesus Torres-Lucatero shot Urbina-Sotelo at least three times.
The Torres-Lucatero brothers, both Cashmere residents, left the scene and were arrested the next morning in Cashmere.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero in an interview told Chelan County Det. Ernie Senseney that he was scared for his brother and he shot Urbina-Sotelo with a Glock 19 9 mm pistol from a distance of just over an arm’s length, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Prosecutors corroborated his account with surveillance footage and testimony from Urbina-Sotelo’s younger brother, who witnessed the shooting, Valaas’ motion said. A baseball bat was also found beside Urbina-Sotelo’s body.
Guillermo Torres-Lucatero was charged in Superior Court with first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly driving Jesus Torres-Lucatero from the scene. Prosecutor Robert Sealby said Tuesday he's looking to dismiss the charge.
