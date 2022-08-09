WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old Puyallup man was arrested Saturday in Cle Elum after allegedly kidnapping a young girl from Wenatchee.
Detectives believe Raymond John Greenberg took the 7-year-old girl after a fist fight with another man at a small gathering at a home in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and harassment — threats to kill.
The girl is the daughter of a 33-year-old woman Greenberg met on a dating app three months ago and in person last month.
A 33-year-old man at the home told police that Greenberg attacked him Saturday night for no apparent reason and made threats to kill him while choking him, the affidavit said.
After the fight ended, Greenberg allegedly left the home with his daughter and the daughter of the 33-year-old woman. Police were dispatched at 9:54 p.m. to the Madison Street home.
A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested Greenberg in Cle Elum, the affidavit said. The girl was unharmed.
In an interview with Wenatchee police, Greenberg said he was attacked by the 33-year-old man and claimed he didn’t remember much of the incident because he was intoxicated, the affidavit said. Greenberg also told police the 7-year-old girl followed him to his car and that he tried to find the girl’s mother’s home, but continued west in an attempt to find a safe place.
Greenberg made a preliminary appearance Monday in Superior Court where Judge Kristin Ferrera set bail at $250,000. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
