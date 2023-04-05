Exterior of the Basilica of the Assumption in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A four-year investigation of Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese reveals the scope of 80 years of child sex abuse and torture and how church officials often covered it up and, in some cases, paved the way for further abuse.

Among the stories: A deacon who admitted abusing more than 100 children. A priest who chained and whipped boys for his own gratification. Another priest who, after receiving psychiatric treatment, went on to abuse 20 students at a Baltimore boys school.



