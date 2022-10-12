WALLA WALLA — A second suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of Yair Flores was arrested Tuesday evening in Walla Walla.
Javier “Puppet” Valdez was apprehended by members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Valdez, 27, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Detectives believe Valdez accompanied Markheil “Biggie” Leon Ford to Flores' home on the 1600 block of Methow Street shortly before midnight where Ford allegedly shot through a window and killed 18-year-old Flores as he slept, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
"(Valdez) walked up with (Ford) to Yair's bedroom and stood by while (Ford) fired into the residence," wrote Detective Donny Graves in the affidavit. "(Valdez took no action to stop (Ford) and has done nothing to report this incident to law enforcement."
Ford, 19, was arrested Monday and is charged in Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $5 million bail.
Valdez is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail. It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon when he would be transferred to the Wenatchee jail.
Police suspect Flores’ death was revenge for his participation in a July gang fight outside Big Lots in Olds Station in which Flores allegedly fired a gunshot, the affidavit said. No one was wounded.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone