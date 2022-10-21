WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court.
Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.
Washington law provides exceptions that allow police to enter homes without a search warrant, like community caretaking, health and welfare checks and emergency aid. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, though, may override state law.
Ului Lakepa Teulilo, 72, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of his wife Peggy Teulilo, 68.
Douglas County deputy William Black found Peggy Teulilo dead July 25, 2018, in a fifth-wheel trailer she shared with her husband in Rock Island. Black was dispatched to check on Peggy Teulilo when she was reported missing by her employer.
A Dodge Caravan registered to Ului Teulilo was parked outside the trailer and Black knocked for about 30 minutes before entered the home in a community caretaking role and discovered Peggy Teulilo dead with injuries to her face and head. Two more officers — Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose and Det. Jason DeMyer — searched the trailer before obtaining a search warrant.
Ului Teulilo was arrested the same day and has not been released from custody.
The case has been on hold since April 2021 pending a review of the search.
Defense attorney Michael Gilliland contends that all evidence seized prior to the issuance of a search warrant should be suppressed at trial. Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled in September 2021 that any evidence collected in the initial search is protected by plain view doctrine.
Plain view doctrine “allows an officer to seize evidence of a crime without a warrant when the evidence is clearly visible,” according to a definition provided by Cornell Law School.
Ului Teulilo appealed Huber’s decision to the state Court of Appeals.
But the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on warrantless searches, Caniglia v. Strom, gave Lawrence-Berry pause when considering the state’s community caretaking exception to warrantless searches.
In Caniglia v. Strom, petitioner Edward Caniglia found officers violated the defendant’s Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures when they seized firearms he had left in his home.
Unable to reach Caniglia by phone the next morning, she returned home in the company of police. Caniglia agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on the condition that the officers not seize his firearms. But once Caniglia left, the officers entered his home and confiscated his firearms. Caniglia sued and the U.S. Supreme Court found the officers violated his Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures.
Lawrence-Berry transferred Teulilo’s case to the state Supreme Court to determine whether the state’s community caretaking exception to warrantless searches still applies in light of Caniglia v. Strom, and whether the warrantless entry into the Teulilos’ trailer “satisfies both prongs of the community caretaking exception for a health and welfare check and emergency aid.”
Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar said he wasn’t surprised the motion was referred to the state Supreme Court.
“It didn’t matter which side lost (the appeal), the losing side was going to ask for a review” from the state Supreme Court, Edgar said Friday. He added, “This development will save us about six months of time by bypassing the Court of Appeals.”
It’s not clear if and when the state Supreme Court will take up the case. If the Supreme Court declines to accept the case, it will be sent back to the Court of Appeals.
Ului Teulilo’s case has been delayed numerous times in the 4.5 years since his arrest due to COVID-19, three changes of attorneys and the active motion to suppress evidence.
