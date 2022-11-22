WENATCHEE — A Bible study leader charged with rape has been released from jail after posting $750,000 bail.
Michael Edward Wilson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to nine charges: second-degree rape, two counts of attempted second-degree rape, indecent liberties, third-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, first-degree voyeurism and second-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Bail was reduced from $1 million to $750,000 and posted Monday. To post bail, defendants can provide the entire sum or contract with a bail bonds company, which often require 10% of the total bail amount.
The charges, filed last week, came after two men brought sexual assault allegations to authorities in September.
A 22-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020 and 2021 and a 24-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. They told detectives they knew Wilson through a Bible study group that he led at his home in Sunnyslope.
In an 11-page motion to reduce bail filed in Superior Court, Wilson’s attorney, Brandon Redal, detailed Wilson’s ties to the community.
Wilson, 69, has lived in the Wenatchee Valley since 1986. He retired from the Wenatchee School District in 2019 where he counseled middle school students as they transitioned to high school, the motion said.
Prior to his employment with the district, Wilson was a clergyman at Wenatchee Free Methodist Church. The church later rebranded to Sage Hills Church. Wilson is not a current member nor related to its lead pastor of the same name, according to a Sage Hills spokesperson.
It’s not clear from court documents which church Wilson is affiliated with.
As part of his conditions for release, Wilson is prohibited from one-on-one pastoral care at his home; no visitors are allowed at his home without adult knowledge of his criminal charges; and he must be accompanied by someone aware of the charges when attending religious services. The court also specified 15 people with whom he is to have no contact.
