EAST WENATCHEE — A 54-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a 42-year-old man Wednesday evening in East Wenatchee.
The two men were reportedly in an altercation around 7:50 p.m. on the 900 block of Valley Mall Parkway when the suspect shot the victim from inside a vehicle, said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. The suspect is believed to have fired twice, striking the victim once in the chest.
The victim walked to the nearby 7-Eleven convenience store and called 911, Johnson said. He was transported to Central Washington Hospital for surgery.
The suspect left the scene and was arrested about two miles east in the area of Grant Elementary.
Johnson said police are not pursuing any other suspects.
Further details were not immediately available late Wednesday.
