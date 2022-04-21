WENATCHEE — Authorities say gang activity is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley, but contrary to rumor, police are not discouraging the public from attending events.
“It is important to acknowledge we have recently seen an increase in gang violence in our valley,” the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Leadership Group said in a news release Wednesday. “It is equally important to know we are taking substantial steps to address gang violence.”
The group is made up of Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris, Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson.
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown said a rumor circulated Monday after a shooting in Wenatchee that police were discouraging the public from attending large gatherings in light of recent gang activity. Two suspects were pursued into East Wenatchee, leading to a lockdown of Cascade Elementary School.
Morris said the “big goal for us is hopefully those who saw that will say ‘This is not accurate or complete.’” The valley’s largest gathering, the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, begins next Thursday.
“We’re letting our community know that we are working together to deal with this … and to ease any type of panic,” Morris said.
Authorities have not announced whether the Monday shooting was gang-related, but it's the second shooting in two weeks. A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded April 1 in what authorities believe was the result of a gang-related robbery the same day, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
In response to what they said was rising gang activity, the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts on Monday began enforcing stricter dress codes and prohibiting clothing and items associated with gangs.
The police agencies leaders noted there will be an increased police presence at upcoming community events and the individual agencies are in contact with schools and regional law enforcement agencies in regard to the uptick in gang activity.
“In our recent investigations, we have gathered additional information on local gang members and associates,” the statement said. “As we continue to investigate unlawful gang activity, arrests will be made as appropriate.”
Gang-related crime has risen sharply over the last six months, Crown and Morris said, though it’s not entirely clear why.
Crown added that the signs of increasing gang activity started about a year ago in the form of graffiti and property damage.
About the same time, the four local agencies began plans to merge the Wenatchee Police Department’s Special Services Division, which focused on gangs and homelessness problems, with the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
“I think that was a very timely move for all of our local law enforcement to recognize that working together and dedicated efforts toward suppressing gang crimes and violent behavior was a good thing for our valley, and we continue to devote resources toward that goal,” Crown said