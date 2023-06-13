US-NEWS-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS-EXPLAINER-MI

Former President Donald Trump gives thumbs up to supporters after his arraignment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump appeared Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Miami, pleading not guilty to 37 felony counts related to mishandling of classified documents.

It was only the second time in American history that an ex-president went to court to answer criminal charges. The first was two months ago, when Trump was indicted in New York on felony charges related to hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 campaign.



