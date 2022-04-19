Purchase Access

220419-newslocal-suspectscaptured 01.jpg
A member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office radios the location of a male authorities are pursuing on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail about 4 p.m. Monday.

EAST WENATCHEE — A shooting Monday afternoon in Wenatchee led to the arrest of two people in East Wenatchee and the hospitalization of one individual with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a red sedan about 3 p.m. on the 800 block of Methow Street with a bullet wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court. His condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Two people fled the Methow Street shooting in a white Grand Marquis crossing the George Sellar Bridge where East Wenatchee Police officers saw the car, said Assistant Chief Erik Hampton with East Wenatchee Police.

These people were later arrested and identified as Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, and Benito Eduardo Licea, the affidavit said. 

220419-newslocal-suspectscaptured 02.jpg
Police travel along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail driving toward a male in the Columbia River at about 4 p.m. Monday.

Police units got behind the vehicle at Ninth Street N.E. and Valley Mall Parkway and chased it up Ninth where they turned north on Baker Avenue, he said.

The vehicle crashed into a retaining wall and fence east of Baker Avenue after being chased to 27th street and Baker, according to Hampton.

Witnesses then saw two male suspects in black hoodies flee south toward the Eastmont extension where the police lost sight of them, Hampton said.

Witnesses then made calls that one of the suspects was on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Morrow was arrested after he ran into the Columbia River, the affidavit said. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Licea allegedly broke into an unoccupied home and stole a bicycle, but as he was fleeing the scene, the affidavit said. Hampton noted that officers Tased him and took him into custody. He was jailed on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Police officers, detectives and command staff from four agencies in the valley — East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments and Chelan Douglas County Sheriff offices — worked together in this incident, according to Hampton.

SWAT officers were also called out onto the scene to assist and check homes, he said.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

