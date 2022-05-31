Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after entering Eastmont Junior High School without permission.

The boys, who had been expelled by the Eastmont School District, entered the school about 7:35 a.m. and ran past staff members who attempted to stop them, according to a news release from the East Wenatchee Police Department.

East Wenatchee police officers responded to the school and chased the boys on foot through a residential neighborhood north of the school. They were arrested about 8:15 a.m., according to Chief Rick Johnson.

The school was placed in lockdown during the pursuit.

Witnesses reportedly saw one boy discard a serrated knife while fleeing police, the release said. The knife was recovered by police.

Johnson said one boy was of high school age and the other was of junior high school

The older boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. The younger boy, whom police believe was in possession of the knife, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and attempted third-degree assault.

They were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?