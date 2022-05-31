EAST WENATCHEE — Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after entering Eastmont Junior High School without permission.
The boys, who had been expelled by the Eastmont School District, entered the school about 7:35 a.m. and ran past staff members who attempted to stop them, according to a news release from the East Wenatchee Police Department.
East Wenatchee police officers responded to the school and chased the boys on foot through a residential neighborhood north of the school. They were arrested about 8:15 a.m., according to Chief Rick Johnson.
The school was placed in lockdown during the pursuit.
Witnesses reportedly saw one boy discard a serrated knife while fleeing police, the release said. The knife was recovered by police.
Johnson said one boy was of high school age and the other was of junior high school
The older boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. The younger boy, whom police believe was in possession of the knife, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and attempted third-degree assault.
They were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center.
