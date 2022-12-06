210719 CondoFire2.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

City of Wenatchee Public Works employee Justin Smith surveys damage done by a fire at the Aspen Heights condos off South Mission Street. City crews were out July 18, 2021 cleaning up the street, which was covered in mud and rocks from firefighting efforts.

 World photo/Reilly Kneedler

WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man connected to a July 2021 fire that damaged a dozen Wenatchee apartment units has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Devin Andrew Rushing pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?