City of Wenatchee Public Works employee Justin Smith surveys damage done by a fire at the Aspen Heights condos off South Mission Street. City crews were out July 18, 2021 cleaning up the street, which was covered in mud and rocks from firefighting efforts.
WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man connected to a July 2021 fire that damaged a dozen Wenatchee apartment units has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Devin Andrew Rushing pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Rushing filed an Alford plea, which allowed him to accept a plea agreement without admitting guilt.
“I did not personally cause fire or damage to property nor was I (an) accomplice,” Rushing wrote in his plea.
He told investigators last year that he was driving past the Aspen Heights Condominiums south of Lincoln Park around 11 p.m. July 18, 2021, when a passenger, whom he met earlier in the evening and didn’t know the full identity of, threw a firework out of the car, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The firework exploded and ignited a bush. Fire spread into 12 apartments. Rushing was arrested within two hours and in possession of a set of brass knuckles, which are illegal to possess in Washington.
Judge Kristin Ferrera followed a recommended sentence from Chelan County prosecutors and Rushing’s attorney, Nick Yedinak, and sentenced him to 15 days in jail and ordered him to pay $1,000 restitution.
Authorities have not identified the person Rushing claims started the fire, according to Chelan County Prosecutor Robert Sealby.
