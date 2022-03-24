Updated, 9:15 p.m. Thursday
LEAVENWORTH — No bombs or suspicious devices were found after a search of Leavenworth Thursday evening.
The Washington State Patrol and K-9 completed its search of Leavenworth and the downtown core was reopened around 9 p.m., according to Chelan County Fire District 3.
All roads are open.
8:45 p.m. Thursday
LEAVENWORTH — A bomb-sniffing dog has arrived in Leavenworth and authorities are beginning their search of the area after a bomb threat was made earlier in the evening.
Authorities aren't yet releasing details of the threat, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management at 8:35 p.m.
Magnussen said detectives are investigating the origins of the call.
"It's a real active investigation at this time," Magnussen said.
If the dog finds a bomb or suspicious package, bomb technicians will be called in to Leavenworth, according to Chief Adam Musgrove. The K-9 is with the Washington State Patrol in Marysville.
The threat was made between 5 and 6 p.m., Musgrove said.
7:50 p.m. Thursday
LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is awaiting the arrival of a bomb-sniffing dog to begin the search for a reported bomb.
The Washington State Patrol K-9 is coming from Marysville, said Chief Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at 7:40 p.m. Thursday. The dog will be used to search the downtown for a bomb or suspicious packages and, if one is found, bomb technicians will called in, he said.
The public has been cleared from the area.
7:10 p.m. Thursday
LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are evacuating downtown Leavenworth following a bomb threat late Thursday afternoon.
The threat was made after 5 p.m., said Chief Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in an interview at 5:50 p.m. He declined to provide details of the threat, noting safety concerns.
A public safety alert at 7:04 p.m. advised the public to shelter in place or avoid the downtown from Division Street to 8th Street, and Front Street to Highway 2.
Deputies are working to clear the public from the area. Traffic is being diverted through East Leavenworth Road, Musgrove said.
The sheriff's office is establishing a command post at the Chelan County Fire District 3 station on Chumstick Highway.
Highway 2 is closed at Icicle Road and at East Leavenworth Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.
This is the second time in the last 15 months that downtown Leavenworth has evacuated due to a bomb threat. In December 2020, an unidentified man called RiverCom Dispatch and said there was a bomb in an unspecified location in Leavenworth. No bomb was found.