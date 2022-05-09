WENATCHEE — Video was posted Monday of the fatal police shooting of a man outside a Wenatchee church on Saturday.
The 57-second video posted to Facebook shows a man in a white suit pacing and shouting in front a doorway at the Living Hope Community Church at North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street. The footage appears to have been taken from Memorial Park.
A 911 caller reported shots fired at the church at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and police are first shown at the 37-second mark of the video with guns aimed at the man.
His identity has not been disclosed by authorities. The man’s hands appear to be at or around his waist and at about the 49-second mark he brought them to about his stomach and then police opened fire.
There appears to have been nine shots fired, two of which appeared to strike a brick ledge between police and the man shortly before an officer fell to the ground with a leg wound.
The man crumpled to the ground.
It’s not clear from the video whether the man fired at police. A husband and wife working at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Arts & Crafts Fair told a reporter they believed the man fired at the police officers.
