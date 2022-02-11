Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee attorney Jon Volyn has announced his candidacy for Chelan County District Court judge.

The position is now held by Roy Fore who said Jan. 27 that he will retire at the end of the year. Volyn is the first candidate to announce for the position.

Volyn has practiced criminal and civil law for more than 20 years and earned his law degree from the University of Idaho. For the last year he’s acted as the court’s judge pro tem, substituting for Judges Fore or Kyle Mott when they’re unavailable.

Volyn registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission, which tracks campaign spending, on Jan. 31. 

He’s said he's interested in a District Court judgeship because the people who appear in District Court more closely resemble the average person than Superior Court, which he said is often populated by repeat criminals.

Sign up for the Daily Headlines

Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Join for free and stop anytime.

“These are people that often have never been to court before and this will be their only experience with the Chelan County courts,” Volyn said. “And when I’m on the bench I take that really seriously that they’ll remember this interaction forever."

If elected, he’d like the court to consider alternative prosecution courts, like domestic violence courts, drug courts or DUI courts. Chelan County Superior Court has a drug court program for felony offenses.

Alternative courts require the defendant to participate in an intensive program that, if completed, results in the dismissal of charges.

“You can offer to someone who deserves it the opportunity to earn a fresh start with a clean slate instead of, you know, getting convictions,” Volyn said. He added, “But the other is, instead of throwing people in the court system, it’s creating a real change. And so in the long term, it’s bettering the court system, bettering society — not just the individual.”

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?