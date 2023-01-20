OLYMPIA — The attorney for a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife urged the state Supreme Court on Thursday to suppress evidence found at the scene of the 2018 homicide.
Richard Gilliland argued that Douglas County deputies wrongly entered the fifth-wheel trailer where Ului and Peggy Teulilo lived and recovered evidence without a search warrant.
Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar countered that deputies entered the home in a community caretaking role and evidence found is protected by plain view doctrine, which allows officers to seize evidence that is clearly visible without a warrant.
But Gilliland believes there wasn’t an emergency that would allow deputies to lawfully enter the trailer.
“The issue is, functionally, is cases where there clearly is not an emergency” and officers have time to get a warrant, Gilliland said.
Ului Teulilo, 72, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. The case has been on hold since April 2021 pending a review of the search.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Black found Peggy Teulilo, 68, dead July 25, 2018, in the trailer she shared with her husband in Rock Island. Black was dispatched to check on Peggy Teulilo when she was reported missing by her employer.
A Dodge Caravan registered to Ului Teulilo was parked outside the trailer and Black knocked for about 30 minutes before he entered the home and discovered Peggy Teulilo dead with injuries to her face and head. Two more officers — Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose and Det. Jason DeMyer — searched the trailer before obtaining a search warrant.
Washington law provides exceptions that allow police to enter homes without a search warrant, like community caretaking, health and welfare checks and emergency aid. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, though, may override state law.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled in September 2021 that any evidence collected in the initial search is protected by plain view doctrine. Ului Teulilo appealed Huber’s decision to the state Court of Appeals, which in October recommended the issue be heard by the state Supreme Court.
The 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on warrantless searches, Caniglia v. Strom, gave the Court of Appeals pause when considering the state’s community caretaking exception to warrantless searches.
In Caniglia v. Strom, the high court found officers violated the Edward Caniglia’s Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures when they seized firearms he had left in his home.
During an argument with his wife, Caniglia placed a gun on a dining room table and asked her to shoot him. She left the home and spent the night in a hotel. Unable to reach Caniglia by phone the next morning, his wife returned home in the company of police. Caniglia agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on the condition that the officers not seize his firearms. But once Caniglia left, the officers entered his home and confiscated his firearms. Caniglia sued and the U.S. Supreme Court found the officers violated his Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures.
Justice G. Helen Whitener, noting domestic violence allegations by Peggy Teulilo against Ului Teulilo, posed a hypothetical scenario to Edgar: if there was no history of domestic violence, what was the basis for deputies to enter the home?
“I don’t know that police would actually get the call in this particular situation if there had been no known history of domestic violence,” Edgar said. Adding he believes domestic violence is a community health and personal health issue.
Probing the threshold for an emergency exception to the Fourth Amendment, Justice Barbara Madsen posed a scenario to Gilliland.
“So if someone is dying in the house, you think the new (U.S.) Supreme Court’s decision would preclude law enforcement from bursting in without a warrant and saving the day, so to speak?” Madsen said.
“Depends how you define health and safety,” Gilliland said.
He later added, “If somebody doesn’t show up to work, is that carte blanche to enter the home in every circumstance? I think that’s functionally what we’re talking about here.”
Gilliland closed the hearing by asking the high court to find that entry and subsequent searches of the Teulilos' trailer was unlawful and asked they suppress all evidence found in the trailer.
The court has not issued a decision.