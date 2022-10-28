WATERVILLE — A Waterville town councilman is accused of fleeing from a Douglas County deputy and then lying to the deputy during a follow-up investigation.
Cody Adam Preugschat, 34, was charged Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, tampering with a witness and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Preugschat was elected to the town council in 2019.
Deputy Michael Robbins began to pursue a silver pickup registered to Preugschat about 1:30 Oct. 9 in Pine Canyon after the pickup drove out of its lane several times, according to Robbins’ probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Robbins wrote he activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the pickup on suspicion of DUI, but the pickup slowly sped up to roughly 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Robbins ended his pursuit and found the pickup parked outside Preugschat’s home in Waterville.
Robbins spoke to Preugschat by phone the next day and reportedly said he wasn’t sure who took his pickup.
Preugschat said he rode a Link Transit bus to Wenatchee Oct. 8 where he visited restaurants and bars before spending the night in Yakima with a friend, the affidavit said. He told Robbins the next morning he dropped off some baseballs at a tournament in Yakima, got a ride back to Waterville and then he drove to Ellensburg to drop off baseballs for another tournament.
Preugschat’s friend told Robbins a similar account.
But Robbins later obtained cell phone data that placed Preugschat in the Waterville area about the time of the pursuit, not Yakima, the affidavit said.
Confronted with the cell phone data, Preugschat’s friend told Robbins that Preugschat asked him to lie to the police on his behalf.
Preugschat made a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Superior Court where he was released on personal recognizance. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 7.
