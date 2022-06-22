WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee chiropractor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he downloaded child pornography.
Wayne Mark Latimer was charged June 14 in Chelan County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Latimer, 62, filed not guilty pleas on all counts at arraignment Wednesday.
Facebook on Oct. 18 notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Latimer’s account received child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Because Latimer is an East Wenatchee resident, the case was sent in January to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The case was transferred in March to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office after detectives learned 26 images were reportedly downloaded by Latimer’s Facebook account through an IP address registered to a home in Cashmere.
The images were sexual in nature and depicted girls who ranged in age from about 4 to 10 years old, the affidavit said.
In an interview with detectives June 1, Latimer denied downloading the images and said he didn’t know anyone in Cashmere, according to the affidavit.
He owns Latimer Chiropractic in Wenatchee and co-owns Mt. Stuart Physical Therapy in Leavenworth.
