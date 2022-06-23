WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man and two others face drug trafficking charges after investigators seized fentanyl and methamphetamine in an investigation that began in March.
Tyson J. Horner of Wenatchee, Brandon D. Lux of Yakima and Nabiel D. Akhdary of Phoenix are alleged to be involved with a drug trafficking group tied to Arizona, according to a news release Wednesday from the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
Detectives recovered nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $16,000 in cash and two pistols as during the investigation.
Horner was arrested in March and told the drug task force and an agent with Homeland Security Investigations he purchased 4,000 to 5,000 fentanyl pills from a drug dealer who was later found to have connections with Lux and Akhdary, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Akhdary was arrested June 6 in Wenatchee and Lux was arrested the next day.
Horner, 27, of Wenatchee was indicted May 17 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington on possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl. He pleaded not guilty June 1 and is being held at the Spokane County Jail.
Akhdary, 44, of Phoenix was indicted Wednesday in the Spokane federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl. He’s also charged in Chelan County Superior Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He told investigators he brought a shipment of fentanyl with him as part of checked baggage when he flew from Arizona to Wenatchee, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
Lux, 35, of Yakima is charged in Superior Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Detectives say they are looking to arrest three more people suspected of trafficking drugs with the group.
