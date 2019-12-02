WENATCHEE — Police arrested a 24-year-old Wenatchee man for allegedly assaulting a bus station security guard after being told to move along.
Wenatchee police believe Connor R. Trevino on Friday punched the 64-year-old security guard at least 10 times and slammed him to the ground at a Link Transit station on Columbia Street before fleeing the scene, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
The guard told officers he instructed Trevino leave because he was loitering.
Police arrested Trevino later that day after he returned to the bus station. Trevino told officers he punched the guard because the guard told him to leave, the documents said.
Trevino was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.