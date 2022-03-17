OLYMPIA — State lawmakers last week rolled back some 2021 police reform measures to give police the authority to use physical force to detain people for questioning and clarified language in last year’s legislation.
House Bill 2037, if signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, gives police the authority to use physical force to detain a person for questioning.
House Bill 1735 authorized the use of physical force in mental health-related involuntary commitments.
House Bill 1719 clarified restrictions on military munitions.
House Bill 2037
House Bill 2037 provides a definition of “physical force” and restores brief investigatory investigations.
“I think any change and adjustment to that is beneficial to us,” said Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. “We don’t necessarily agree with, I think, their definition of physical force because it allows, I guess, for some subjective second-guessing in hindsight of law enforcement action, but we’ll be able to navigate that and we think it’s acceptable because it’s a step better than where it was.”
The bill passed the Senate on Friday and is scheduled to go before Inslee this week for his signature.
Physical force is now defined as “any act reasonably likely to cause physical pain or injury or any other act exerted upon a person’s body to compel, control, constrain, or restrain the person’s movement.”
It does not include pat-downs, incidental touching, verbal handcuffing or handcuffing where there is no physical pain or injury.
After 2021 legislation, police could no longer use physical force to detain people based on reasonable suspicion of criminal activity — this is called a “Terry stop” after the 1968 U.S. Supreme Court case, Terry v. Ohio — and were instead required to clear the higher bar of probable cause before using physical force to prevent a person from fleeing.
Probable cause essentially amounts to having enough evidence to arrest someone for a crime.
House Bill 2037 allows police to use physical force to stop a person from fleeing a “lawful temporary investigation,” provided they’ve been told they’re not free to leave.
The bill allows for physical force to be used to “prevent a person from fleeing or stop a person who is actively fleeing a lawful temporary investigation detention, provided that the person has been given notice that he or she is being detained and is not free to leave.”
“The key component to that is that the individual that is being detained, and if they don’t want to stay there, they have to understand that they are truly being detained for an investigative purpose,” said Wenatchee Police Department Chief Steve Crown. “And that’s kind of a caveat to any use of physical force.”
Thoughts on HB 2037
Crown said House Bill 2037 should help reduce instances where suspects flee from police questioning under the assumption that officers won’t attempt to stop them.
“This is a move in the positive direction so that we can actually do our job when it comes to enforcing the law,” Crown said.
The bill also expanded the instances when police can use force to protect against a crime. The former language read that it may be used to “protect against criminal conduct where there is probable cause to make an arrest,” but now includes instances when there is probable cause that the person “has committed, is committing, or is about to commit” a crime.
The Washington chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union condemned the bill — along with Senate Bill 5919, which ultimately failed but would have loosened vehicle pursuit restrictions — in a statement March 4.
“These new bills do not clarify issues from last year’s legislation but roll back key protections instead,” said Enoka Herat, the ACLU of Washington’s police practices and immigration counsel, in the statement. “Both bills lower the standard for when an officer can use force, allowing officers to do so when they have reasonable suspicion — or just a little more than a hunch — wrongdoing took place, as opposed to having probable cause.”
Senate Bill 5919
This bill fell short of the governor’s desk the last night of the legislative session and was returned to the Senate Rules Committee.
The bill would’ve allowed police to give chase if they essentially had reasonable suspicion to believe a person in the vehicle had committed a violent crime or a sex crime.
Vehicle pursuits were also curtailed in 2021 and remain so: officers are required to have probable cause that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a a violent crime or sex offense, or was an escapee.
Changes to pursuit standards received an immediate spotlight when on July 25, the day new legislation took effect, a 39-year-old man stole a rafting company’s school bus. Authorities did not give chase due to the new laws and the driver was ultimately arrested in Chewelah after using a front-end loader to flip a car onto a house.
House Bill 1735
HB 1735 makes it clear that police may respond to community caretaking calls and physical force can be used as necessary to involuntarily commit a person for mental health treatment.
After the 2021 laws were enacted, some police agencies were hesitant to respond or interact in welfare checks or mental health calls because they may put officers in situations where they may need to use force.
“I think that across the state you had different agencies approaching it slightly different because there wasn’t really clarity for when it was appropriate to use force,” Crown said. “In fact, I would say that a vast majority of law enforcement interpreted that, ‘Hey, this is new. We no longer can get the mental health crisis individual onto a gurney and assist in that piece of detaining somebody for an involuntary treatment scenario.’”
The sheriff’s office took a hands-off approach to involuntary commitments and non-criminal situations in which other first responding agencies, like firefighters and ambulance crews, required help, Burnett said.
“So to get this change back, it’s better than it was — again, I still don’t think it’s where it should be — but it’s much better than the original legislation and bills for 2021,” Burnett said.
The bill also clarified that physical force may only be used to the extent necessary and that deadly force may be used during an immediate threat — a change from an “imminent” threat.
House Bill 1719
House Bill 1719 clarifies that a ban on military firearms of .50-caliber or greater doesn’t apply to less-than-lethal munitions, like bean bag guns.
Wenatchee police use a launcher that fires 40-millimeter foam rubber rounds — mostly used in SWAT team situations, Crown said — and shotguns that shoot bean bag rounds. Those were locked away after last year’s legislation, but will be back in patrol cars around April, following recertification training, he said.
The sheriff’s office plans to reinstitute the non-lethal weapons, as well.
Burnett described the 2021 language that inadvertently banned some non-lethal weapons a “step back” for efforts like 2017’s Initiative 940 to emphasize de-escalation training.
“So we’re very pleased about that one,” he said of House Bill 1719.