WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee mother who claims her daughter was the victim of sexual assaults while riding a school bus is suing the Wenatchee School District for negligence.
The girl told investigators a male student touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions on rides on a Wenatchee School District from September 2019 to December 2019, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The girl was "eventually able to escape the sexual assaults" by sitting elsewhere on the bus or by telling the boy she'd sit with him the next day, "never intending to follow through," the lawsuit said.
The mother is seeking financial damages from the district and claims the district was negligent in its supervision of the girl and failed to protect her from “the harmful actions of other students,” the lawsuit said.
“There’s really not another way to compensate someone for losses like these,” said the mother’s attorney, Scott Volyn, of the lawsuit. He added, “You can’t undo the damages.”
District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said the district is unable to comment “as it involves pending legislation.”
According to the lawsuit, the district in January 2020 arranged alternate transportation for the boy so he no longer rode the bus with other girls while the district investigated the matter.
Wenatchee police investigated the case, but the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file criminal charges, according to Det. Steve Evitt.
In an unrelated case, in June 2021, a Wenatchee High School wrestler was accused of assaulting a teammate during a charter bus ride to a match in Sunnyslope and then again in Sunnyslope. The boy completed diversion requirements for fourth-degree assault.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.